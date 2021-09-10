Police uncovers Imo church used as baby factory, arrests pastor

The pastor of a church in Imo State, Jesus Life Assembly, located at School Garden, Uratta in Owerri North Local Government Area of the state, Evangelist Ugochi Orisakwe, has been arrested by the state Police Command for allegedly running a baby factory inside the church premises.

The 47-year-old Orisakwe, was arrested alongside four other church members on Thursday following a report by concerned residents of the area.

The names of the other members of the syndicate were given as Chidi Orisakwe, 34, Pauline Nwagbunwanne, 42, Elizabeth Uzoma, 61, and Chibueze Joy, 31.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Rabiu Hussaini, who confirmed the incident through a statement by the Command spokesman, DSP Micheal Abattam, said the suspects were arrested after a thorough investigation indicted them in the crime.

The statement which was made available to Ripples Nigeria reads:

“Sequel to credible information received on 8/9/2021 at about 08:30 hours by the Imo State Command’s tactical unit, that one Amarachi Okechukwu Dioku, female age 18 years, of Umudurualaoka Uba Ifakala Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State, who was earlier reported missing on 23/5/2021, by her parents, was sighted in the premises of a church located in an isolated area along MCC/Uratta road in Owerri North LGA of Imo State.

“The Commissioner of Police, immediately dispatched the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping unit, stormed and condoned the church, Jesus Life Assembly, located at School Garden, Uratta in Owerri North LGA of Imo State, where the prime suspect and resident Evangelist of the church, Evangelist Ugochi Orisakwe was arrested.

“The victim, Miss Amarachi Okechukwu Dioku, was rescued unhurt with five months old pregnancy and was immediately taken to a government hospital for treatment.

“She was later reunited with her parents amidst jubilation.

“On interrogation, Evangelist Ugochi Orisakwe, confessed to have been using the church as a place where young girls are kept, impregnated and after delivery, the girls are paid off and their babies sold to rich and childless clients.

“Intense investigation is ongoing and efforts are on to arrest other members of the syndicate who are on the run.

“The Commissioner of Police has commended the brilliant and gallant efforts of the tactical teams and called on Imolites to be wary of churches located in isolated areas within their localities.

“He also warns all persons or groups, who indulge in kidnapping and child-trafficking, to leave the state as the Command has put in a robust strategy that will lead to their arrest forthwith.”

