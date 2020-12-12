Police uncovers plot to rob banks in Edo

Police operatives in Edo State have uncovered a plot by criminals to rob several banks and commercial centres across the state during the yuletide period.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, who disclosed this in a statement, however, warned that men and officers of the state police command have the capacity to deal with anyone or group planning to cause mayhem before, during, and after the yuletide.

He said intelligence gathered by the police operatives suggested that the bandits had procured sophisticated weapons to carry out their nefarious activities and unleash terror on the state.

The police commissioner said: “We have uncovered plans by bandits to attack banks and throw the state into a panic. But I can assure you that adequate security had been put in place toward hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“Already, Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and other equipments have been put in place to combat any security breach in the state.”

Kokumo urged the people of the state to work with the police by reporting suspicious characters to the command.

