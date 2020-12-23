Police uncovers plots by criminals to attack churches, mosques in Lagos

Lagos State police command said on Wednesday its operatives had uncovered plots by criminal elements to attack churches and mosques in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who disclosed this to journalists at the command headquarters in Ikeja, said the command received intelligence on the alleged plans by criminals to attack worship centres from Abuja.

He said the command had taken steps to prevent such an attack in the state.

Odumosu added that police authorities in Lagos had already identified vulnerable areas and made adequate deployment to forestall problems in the state.

The police commissioner said: “The intelligence report came out and specifically said that churches and mosques are targets of the attacks. We are working on that, everyone should be rest assured that there is adequate security and they go about their lawful businesses without fear.”

On compliance with the COVID-19 protocols, Odumosu insisted that recreational centres remained closed, saying the command had met with various clubs and associations in the state and advised them to suspend all end of year activities.

He said police operatives arrested 18 persons at Romeo and Juliet Night Club in the Ejigbo area of the state for breaching the COVID-19 protocols.

