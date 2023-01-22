Metro
Police uncovers suspected kidnappers’ armoury, recovers AK-47 rifles, others in Bauchi
Police operatives in Bauchi on Sunday uncovered a suspected kidnappers’ armoury at the Tudun Wada area of Liman Katagum, Bauchi Local Government Area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed the development in a statement in Bauchi, said the operatives recovered three AK-47 rifles, one LAR rifle, 49 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, nine AK-47 magazines, one pair of army camouflage jackets and one pair of police camouflage trousers in the operation.
He said: “In its recent sustained operations, which, in recent days, recorded tremendous successes by denying miscreants a breathing space to carry out their nefarious activities, Operatives attached to the command acted on credible intelligence and uncovered an armoury of suspected kidnappers.
READ ALSO:Police arrests six suspected cultists, vandals in Bauchi
“On the 22nd January 2023, a patrol team attached to Liman Katagum Divisional Police headquarters led by the DPO went on patrol around the Tudun Wada area of Liman Katagum, Bauchi LGA.
“Consequently, an underground armoury was uncovered, and the following items were recovered: Three AK47 rifles, one LAR rifle, 49 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, nine AK47 magazines, one pair of army camouflage jackets and one pair of Police camouflage trousers.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...