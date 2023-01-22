Police uncovers suspected kidnappers’ armoury, recovers AK-47 rifles, others in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi on Sunday uncovered a suspected kidnappers’ armoury at the Tudun Wada area of Liman Katagum, Bauchi Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed the development in a statement in Bauchi, said the operatives recovered three AK-47 rifles, one LAR rifle, 49 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, nine AK-47 magazines, one pair of army camouflage jackets and one pair of police camouflage trousers in the operation.

He said: “In its recent sustained operations, which, in recent days, recorded tremendous successes by denying miscreants a breathing space to carry out their nefarious activities, Operatives attached to the command acted on credible intelligence and uncovered an armoury of suspected kidnappers.

“On the 22nd January 2023, a patrol team attached to Liman Katagum Divisional Police headquarters led by the DPO went on patrol around the Tudun Wada area of Liman Katagum, Bauchi LGA.

“Consequently, an underground armoury was uncovered, and the following items were recovered: Three AK47 rifles, one LAR rifle, 49 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, nine AK47 magazines, one pair of army camouflage jackets and one pair of Police camouflage trousers.”

