Police under fire as Sowore condemns clampdown on demonstrators

Convener of the Take It Back Movement, Omoyele Sowore, on Monday, strongly criticised the conduct of police officers during Monday’s nationwide protests, condemning their treatment of demonstrators who were reportedly teargassed in various locations.

Ahead of the protest, the Nigeria Police Force had issued an advisory urging organisers to cancel the demonstration, citing the observance of National Police Day as a reason to avoid disruption. Despite the advisory, demonstrators gathered across major cities to voice their frustration with federal government policies.

The protests, which took place in cities including Abuja and Port Harcourt, were marred by chaos as law enforcement officers attempted to disperse crowds using tear gas. In some cases, protesters were reportedly assaulted, leading to heightened tensions.

Sowore, a former presidential candidate, expressed dismay over the police response during an appearance on Politics Today, a programme aired on Channels Television. He criticised the force for what he described as a blatant disregard for citizens’ rights and a missed opportunity to demonstrate professionalism.

“Today should have been an opportunity for the police to show they serve the people,” he stated. “Instead, they attacked peaceful demonstrators without provocation. They failed the test of professionalism.”

He further alleged that three individuals, including a journalist, were arrested and subjected to inhumane treatment. According to Sowore, those detained were forced to lie in a drainage and were physically assaulted with wooden planks used for placards.

The protests, which took place in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, and other parts of the country, drew citizens from different walks of life. Carrying placards and chanting slogans, the demonstrators called for economic reforms, an emergency intervention in Rivers State, and the protection of freedom of expression.

