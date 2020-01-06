Police unveil victims of Kaduna gas explosion

The Kaduna State Police Command on Monday listed the Chairman of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, Prof. Simon Mallam, and four others as victims of Saturday’s gas explosion in Sabo Tasha area of the state.

Others were – Wale Ajayi, Daniel Peter, Victor Asoegwu, and Micheal Ernest.

The Command’s spokesman, Yakubu Sabo, who disclosed this in a statement, said properties worth over ₦16 million were destroyed in the blast.

He said: “Properties valued at N16,402,300 were burnt in the four shops affected by the fire.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ali Aji Janga, has expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and assured the public that the Command is still investigating the root cause of the incident and will ensure justice in accordance with the law.”

The Saturday explosion reportedly occurred in one of the shops in the area.

Although the cause of the blast has not been ascertained, eyewitnesses blamed it on human error.

In the aftermath of the explosion, the state emergency response agency and other rescue workers picked charred remains of victims from the scene of the incident to a hospital morgue in the state.

The explosion was one of two gas-related incidents that rocked the nation at the weekend.

Two persons were killed and five buildings razed in a gas cylinder blast at Ajegunle area of Lagos on Saturday evening.

The victims of the Lagos explosion, according to reports, were burnt beyond recognition.

