Police unveils identities of suspected drug barons in Kyari’s case

Police on Monday revealed the identities of the suspected drug barons who allegedly colluded with the suspended Head of Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari and four others to bring illicit drugs into the country.

Police operatives had earlier on Monday arrested Kyari and four other persons after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) declared the supercop wanted for alleged link with an international drug cartel.

The suspects had been handed over to the NDLEA for further investigation.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement in Abuja that some NDLEA officials were allegedly involved in the drug deal.

He said the police carried out discreet investigation when it received a request from the NDLEA on February 10.

Adejobi said: “In line with standard administrative procedure of the Force, the Inspector-General of Police ordered a high-level, discreet, and in-house investigation into the allegations.

“The interim investigations report revealed that two international drug couriers identified as Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus, both males, were arrested at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, on January 19.

“The suspects were arrested upon their arrival from Addis Ababa aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight ET917.

“The arrest led to the recovery of substantial quantity of powdery substance suspected to be cocaine from the two narcotic couriers.

“The operation which was intelligence-driven was undertaken by a Unit of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).”

He said the case and the two suspects were subsequently transferred to the NDLEA on January 25.

The spokesman noted that findings of the in-house investigation established reasonable grounds for strong suspicion that the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) officers involved in the operation could have been involved in some underhand and unprofessional dealings.

He said the finding showed that the officers were allegedly involved in activities which compromised ethical standards in their dealings with the suspects and exhibits recovered.

He added: “Beyond this, the police investigation also established that the international narcotics cartel involved in this case have strong ties with some officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) who are on their payroll.

“The two arrested drug couriers confirmed that the modus operandi is for the transnational drug barons to conspire with the NDLEA officers on duty and send them their pre-boarding photographs for identification.

“The idea is to ensure seamless clearance, and unhindered passage out of the airport with the narcotics being trafficked.

“The two arrested drug couriers also confirmed that they have been enjoying this relationship with the NDLEA officers at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport since 2021.”

Adejobi said the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, had formally requested the Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, to ensure the identification, arrest and investigation of the agency’s officers involved in the alleged criminal act.

