Police urges Lagos residents to ignore sit-at-home directive on June 12 | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Police urges Lagos residents to ignore sit-at-home directive on June 12
The Lagos State Police Command on Friday urged the people of the state to disregard the sit-at-home directive issued by certain groups ahead of the country’s 2021 Democracy Day celebration slated for June 12.
The command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the call in a statement, said the command was not aware of any planned protest in the state.
He said security agencies had made necessary arrangement to maintain law and order across the state.
The statement read: “The Lagos State Police Command wishes to state clearly that it is not aware of any planned protest in Lagos State to commemorate 2021 Democracy Day on Saturday, 12th June 2021.
“In this regard, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, therefore appeals to members of the public to disregard any sit-at-home order called by certain groups which is being circulated in the social media and go about their lawful businesses as the police and other security agencies have made necessary arrangement to maintain law and order across the state.”
READ ALSO: Police dismisses reports on planned attack in Lagos markets
“The Police Commissioner had on Friday formed special Squads to go after traffic robbers who have been terrorising innocent Lagosians and rid the state of such miscreants.
“He equally released some crime-fighting equipment and modern communication gadgets to the Squads for efficiency and better service delivery as some of the identified areas like Eko Bridge, Apongbon, Cele, Ijora, Ojota/7up, Mike 12, Surulere etc, must be cleared of miscreants and traffic robbers with immediate effect.
“While assuring the general public of adequate security of lives and property in Lagos State, the Commissioner of Police, reiterated that police personnel in the command will religiously discharge their duties within the ambit of the law.”
