Police vow to resist fresh protest, procession in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday vowed to resist any form of protest, procession or gathering in the state.

The command in a statement issued by its spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, said intelligence gathered from relevant agencies revealed that some group of people had concluded plans to orchestrate another round of violence in Lagos in furtherance of the recent #EndSARS protest in the state.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to resist any form of planned protest, procession, or gathering under any guise or nomenclature in Lagos State as the government and people of Lagos still nurture the wounds of the recent #EndSARS violence that wreaked havoc across the state.

READ ALSO: Lagos police give account of fatalities, destruction from #EndSARS protests

“The command wishes to inform the general public that based on intelligence gathering from relevant intelligence agencies, some unpatriotic elements or group of people have concluded plans to orchestrate another set of violence in the state in furtherance to the recent #EndSARS violence, which has been analysed as dangerous and counterproductive.

“Premised on this, the command, therefore, wishes to warn any individuals, group of students or any groups who might want to stage any form of protest, either ‘peaceful’ or violent, or gathering whatsoever, to desist as the police and other security agencies will collectively and tactically resist any security threats or threats to public peace which might be triggered by protest or protesters in Lagos State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions