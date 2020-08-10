Police vows to fish out killers of Anambra governor’s aide

Police on Monday vowed to fish out the suspected killers of the Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Anambra State Governor, Azubuike Ekwegwalu.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 13, Danmallam Mohammed, who made the pledge in a chat with journalists in his office at Awka, described the incident as “sad and most unfortunate.”

The AIG said he had directed the state Commissioner of Police, John Abang, to commence investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing of the governor’s aide.

He said: “I am sure that the commissioner of police will intensify intelligence to track down the criminals and make sure that they are brought to book.

“The people of the state should not express fear or have sleepless nights over the development.

“They should know that in larger societies like this, there are pockets of crimes.”

The AIG assured the people, especially family members of the deceased, that the culprits would be apprehended, no matter how highly placed they were.

He also expressed concerns over the increasing cases of cultism in the state and warned cultists to denounce their membership or face the wrath of the law

