Police vows to fish out perpetrators of Enugu INEC’s office attack

The Enugu State police command Sunday night promised to fish out those behind the attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in the state.

Unknown gunmen had in the early hours of Sunday attacked the INEC office complex located in Awgu local government area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement, said an investigation into the incident had commenced.

Ndukwe said: “The state’s Criminal and Investigation Department (SCID) had commenced investigation into the fire incident.

“The SCID will unravel the mystery behind the fire incident that occurred at INEC Office in Awgu council area in the early hours of September 19.

“Further development will be communicated, please.”

