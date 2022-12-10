Police vows to fish out suspected attackers of truck in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command on Friday promised to fish out the suspects behind the attack on a truck in Eha-Amufu community, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the state.

Unknown persons had on Thursday attacked the truck in the area and set it ablaze.

Some occupants of the truck died in the incident.

The command’s spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday in Enugu.

The statement read: “The Commissioner of Police while commiserating with the families of those who lost their lives in the heinous criminal act and other reported attacks in the area, has made it clear that the police, with the active support and collaboration of other security agencies, will leave no stone unturned in fishing out the assailants and perpetrators of other acts of attack and murder in the area.

“He reassures members of the Eha-Amufu community of the avowed commitment of the security agencies to deploy both kinetic and non-kinetic measures to decisively deal with the untoward security breaches in the area, while enjoining them to remain law-abiding, cooperate with the Joint Security Team and avoid acting in ways that could further breach public security and peace in the area.

“Consequently, the CP has ordered the further deployment of operational and intelligence resources to the area. He also directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to thoroughly investigate the incident, harmonise ongoing investigations into other recent criminal incidents in the community and come up with actionable findings.

