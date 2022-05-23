Police vows to hunt down Anambra lawmaker’s killers

The Anambra State Police Command on Monday vowed to hunt down the killers of a member of the state House of Assembly, Dr. Okechukwu Okoye.

Okoye, who represented Aguata 2 constituency in the House, was beheaded by unknown assailants on Saturday.

The deceased and his campaign director, Cyril Chiegboka, were abducted on May 15 in Aguata.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, who addressed journalists at a news conference in Awka, described the lawmaker’s killers as cowards and enemies of the state.

He added that the bodies of the two men had been recovered and preserved for autopsy.

The CP said the abductors did not make any demand for ransom for the duo’s release before they were murdered in cold blood.

Echeng said: “The Anambra State Police Command will work with sister agencies in Anambra to ensure that the masterminds and foot soldiers responsible for the heinous crime against the society are speedily brought to justice.

READ ALSO: Police arrest suspected kidnappers of varsity worker in Anambra

“The Command condemns this barbaric act by savages pretending to be fighting on behalf of the people.

“Indeed the police, other security agencies and defenseless civilians have been at the receiving end of similar gruesome attacks in the past by these enemies of society and progress.

“The Nigeria Police Force, Anambra State Command, stands solidly with His Excellency, the Executive Governor, Government and people of Anambra State in this moment of grief and at all times.

“No stone will be left unturned until purveyors of violence are totally eradicated to make Anambra State safe for growth and development.

“I would like to seize this opportunity to condemn in the strongest terms possible the mindless attacks on non- indigenes resident in the state.”

He said the command has embarked on the demystification of the unknown gunmen and urged the people of the state to provide information on the activities of the hoodlums.

The CP added: “The police will do everything allowed by law to bring perpetrators of these killings to justice.

“We are taking the fight to them, unknown gunmen are not spirits, people see them, we need information about them because we want to reclaim the entire space.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now