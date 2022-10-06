Police warn Kaduna residents against extrajudicial killing

The Police in Kaduna has warned residents of the state against extrajudicial killings.

The warning was given in a statement issued on Wednesday by the command’s spokesman, DSP Mohammed Jalige.

He said the command would not condone the unacceptable and patently illegal resort to mob action, lynching and extra judicial killings by individuals in any part of the state.

The police chief was reacting to the lynching of two herdsmen in the Birnin Gwari local government area of the state on Sunday.

An angry mob took the two herders away from security guards by force after hearing unfounded rumours that they were involved in banditry. The herdsmen were then lynched and set on fire.

“This barbaric act cannot find justification under our laws. The responsibility of everyone under the law is not to pass judgment but to hand over anyone suspected of any infraction or offence, no matter the degree of suspicion, to the police or other appropriate security and law enforcement agencies,” Jalige said.

He assured that the ongoing investigations into the case would be thorough and anyone found either directly or remotely involved “in the sordid and reprehensible act” would be brought to book.

“Citizens and residents of Kaduna state are strongly advised to resist the temptation of resorting to self-help and taking the law into their hands. The command will not watch idly while misguided elements operating under whatever guise engage in actions capable of truncating the peace and security of the state,” he added.

He assured that the security forces would continue to work assiduously and ramp up the ongoing onslaught against enemies of the people in Kaduna.

