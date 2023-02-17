Police warns against attacks on banks during naira scarcity protest

The Nigeria Police Force on Friday warned that anyone caught attacking banks during the ongoing protest against naira scarcity would be treated as an armed robber.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, gave the warning in a video posted on the Force’s social media handle.

The warning followed reports of attacks on bank facilities in several parts of the country over the naira scarcity.

Adejobi also warned Nigerians against attacking police officers, adding protests should be coordinated and civil.

He said: “We complain banks don’t attend to us yet we go to their facilities and set them ablaze, destroy ATMs. How do you want them to serve you better if you have destroyed their facilities?

“I think we need to educate ourselves on what the law says about this. You don’t go to any bank, ATM, or financial institution to attack. It is criminal and tantamount to armed robbery. If you are caught in the act, you will be treated as an armed robber.

“Even the ATM, as small as that machine is, has certain protections from the security agencies, particularly the police. It is an infrastructure that you don’t attack. If you do that, it is presumed that you are actually going there to rob.

“A protest must be coordinated. We can be civil and do it better. And these guys that come out are not interested in demanding their monies or requesting anything from the government. It is just to loot shops. You can see the clips showing that these guys are there to foment troubles. They have their targets.”

