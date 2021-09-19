Metro
Police warns against night prayer in Ogun
The Ogun State police command on Sunday warned the residents against organizing night prayer sessions, especially at forest areas in the state in order not to fall prey to kidnappers.
The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who made the call in a statement in Ota, expressed concern that some people in the state are still organizing night prayer sessions despite the command’s warning on the danger of such practice.
READ ALSO: Police arrests man for alleged rape in Ogun
He said: “However, in as much as the command is not oblivious of right to freedom of religion, it is worthy of note that the present security situation in the country does not encourage prayer sessions in isolated places.”
He appealed to the people of the state to refrain from creating opportunities for kidnappers to operate, saying the command was working assiduously to rid the state of criminals who had turned kidnapping into business.
