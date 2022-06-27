Police warns motorists against unauthorised use of tinted glasses in Yobe

The Yobe State Police Command has warned motorists against the use of unauthorised tinted car glasses in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Dungus Abdulkarim, who gave the warning in a statement in Damaturu, on Monday, said defaulting motorists have 14 days to get a licence for their tinted car glasses or face the wrath of the law.

Abdulkarim also warned motorists who cover their number plates to desist from such act.

He said the use of unauthorised tinted glasses and covering of plate numbers were responsible for the increase in crime in the state.

The statement read: “This is to inform the general public that arbitrary use of Vehicle Tinted glasses and covered number plates has aided the perpetuation of crime in the state.

“Intelligence gathered revealed that people with dubious character hide behind tinted glasses to perpetrate crime thereby concealing their identity from security operatives and good members of the public.

“Similarly, some motorists are in the habit of covering their Vehicle Number Plates or removing it completely which makes it difficult to trace their identity in event of an accident, traffic violation or further information required by police in curtailing crime.

“It is, therefore, pertinent to note that such acts are against traffic regulations and a breach of public safety.

“Consequently, the command wishes to notify the general public that punitive measures will be taken against motorists who contravene the offence of unauthorized use of tinted glasses.

“The command, therefore, gives [fourteen] 14 days grace period/ultimatum for users without a license to remove the same or face the wrath of the law.

“Furthermore, motorists in the habit of covering their number plates or driving around in vehicles without number plates are liable to be arrested and charged to court accordingly.”

