Police warns Obi’s supporters to stay away from Lekki Toll Gate

The Lagos State Police Command has warned the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to stay away from the Lekki Toll Gate on Saturday.

Supporters of the former Anambra State governor planned to hold the ObiDatti23 Forward Ever Rally in Lagos on Saturday.

The Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday ordered the Labour Party and its supporters not to converge on the Lekki Toll-Gate for the planned rally.

The court, however, allowed them to pass by the location for their rally instead of gathering there.

The command gave the warning in a statement issued on Friday by its spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin.

He said: “It has become imperative to re-emphasise that no form of rally whatsoever will be allowed at the Lekki Toll gate tomorrow.

“This emphasis has become necessary to enlighten Nigerians that might be misled into converging at the toll gate.

“A court of competent jurisdiction has ruled that no person is allowed to converge at the Lekki Toll gate for whatever reason.”

Hundeyin said the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has ordered the prosecution of anybody who disobey the court’s order.

He added: “In conformity with its mandate to protect life and property, CP Alabi will leave no stone unturned in ensuring total compliance with the court order and an emplacement of adequate security in the state.

“While the Command is not averse to the peoples’ right to freedom of assembly and association; and expression, the Command will equally live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others. especially rights to freedom of movement and the right to dignity of human persons.

“The warning, therefore, goes that anyone found flouting the court order or infringing on the rights of other Nigerians will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

