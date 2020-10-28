Police in Nigeria on Wednesday withdrew the charges filed against a university undergraduate, Olusola Babatunde, for operating a parody account of former President Goodluck Jonathan on Twitter.

Babatunde, who is a student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), was detained by the police for 82 days and arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for impersonating the ex-president.

READ ALSO: Student who created Jonathan’s parody account released after 82 days

The student’s lawyer, Tope Akinyode, confirmed the development on his Twitter handle.

He said: “The criminal charges against Babatunde Olusola over the parody account of former President Goodluck Jonathan have been withdrawn. The Federal High Court has struck out the case today (Wednesday) in which I represented him.”

Join the conversation

Opinions