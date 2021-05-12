Police withdraws escorts from South-East politicians, bars others from visiting region | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Police Force has decreed the withdrawal of retinue of operatives attached to governors, politicians and other eminent personalities in the South-East.

The region has been battling with recurring attacks on police formations and this may have informed the directive which was contained in a police wireless message sighted by The Whistler.

The message revealed that the mandate was issued by the Commissioner of Police (DOPS), Asaba, Delta State.

It said, “Sequel to the incessant attacks on policemen/snatching of arms and ammunition by the proscribed IPOB/ESN elements in the eastern states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States and Rivers State, COMPOL DOPS directs you warn personnel that escorts of their principals to the six (6) eastern states is suspended forthwith until security situation improves. Ensure strict compliance please.”

One person feared dead in Akwa-Ibom, as unknown hoodlums torch police station

This directive was also confirmed by the acting spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Edafe Bright, who said it was “policemen attached to VIPS not to escort their men to any part of the eastern state. That is the directive.”

The frequent attacks had led to accusations levelled against the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and their security unit, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) as the culprits.

However, the Nnamdi Kanu-led group has repeatedly denied these accusations.

By Mayowa Oladeji

