Police withdraws suit to stop judicial panels probing abuses

The police suit against judicial panels set up by states to probe alleged brutality and human rights abuses by officers of the force has been withdrawn.

The withdrawal of the police suit against the judicial panels was contained in an application the force filed on Friday at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The police suit against the judicial panels was filed by O.M Atoyebi, police counsel, in a suit marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/1492/2020.

Atoyebi, had in the suit asked the court to stop the ongoing probes, arguing that the setting up of the judicial panels to probe police activities was illegal and unconstitutional.

But the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, frowned at the development and ordered that the suit be probed.

Noting that police was committed to fulfilling its obligations with regard to the disbandment of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), he said the officer behind the suit had been queried and “if found guilty of dereliction of duty” would be sanctioned.

Consequently, the police in a notice of discontinuance filed by its counsel, Festus Ibude on Friday, declared its intention to withdraw the suit.

The notice read, “Take notice that the plaintiff herein intends to and do hereby wholly withdraws its suit against all the defendants.”

The police suit against the judicial panel was seriously frowned at by many Nigerians when the news of it broke on Thursday.

