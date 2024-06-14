Policeman, armed robbers killed in foiled Abuja bank robbery

A joint security operation involving the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command and military personnel successfully thwarted a bank robbery attempt in Abaji Area Council of the FCT on Thursday.

The incident, which unfolded simultaneously at a branch of First Bank Plc and a nearby police divisional headquarters, resulted in casualties on both sides.

According to a statement released by the FCT Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh on Friday, a group of heavily armed robbers, estimated at around 15, launched a coordinated attack using explosives. They targeted the bank in an attempt to steal cash, while also attacking the police station likely to neutralize any response.

Adeh identified those arrested as Usman (surname yet unknown), Nuhu Musa, and Muhammed Aminu.

The statement read, “In swift response to an armed robbery incident at First Bank Plc in Abaji on June 13, 2024, at about 5pm, the FCT police, led by the commissioner of police, CP Benneth Igweh, himself, in a combined operation with the military, mobilised to scene and repelled the attack simultaneously carried out on both Abaji Divisional Police headquarters and First Bank Plc in Abaji by a group of 15 armed men who attacked with dynamites in attempt to rob the bank.

Read Also: Tinubu leaves Abuja for Lagos to observe Eid-el-Kabir

“The security forces engaged the armed robbers in an intense gun duel, forcing them to scamper to safety with various degrees of bullet wounds, as the security forces succeeded in apprehending three suspects, namely, Usman (surname yet unknown), who was reported to be the gang leader, Nuhu Musa, 41 ‘m’ of Kogi State; and Muhammed Aminu, 25 ‘m’ of Abaji, with grave degrees of bullet injuries, while a yet-to-be-identified suspect was set ablaze by an irate mob at the scene after being neutralised by the security forces.”

Official report confirms the death of three armed robbers during the shootout. Additionally, some robbers reportedly fled the scene with injuries, while three others were apprehended.

Adeh said, “One police operative and the gang leader hit by a bullet during the gun duel, were rushed to the hospital, and the doctor on duty confirmed them dead, while others are still receiving treatment.

“While a search operation is ongoing to apprehend fleeing suspects with bullet injuries, the commissioner of police FCT lauds the effectiveness of the combined operation and reaffirms the command’s unflinching commitment to ensuring that FCT remains inhabitable for criminals, noting that the safety of the residents of FCT is non-negotiable.”

The incident also resulted in the loss of a police officer. Details regarding the officer’s identity are yet to be released. Thankfully, there are no reported civilian casualties.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now