Policeman arrested, detained for allegedly killing 19-yr-old in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a policeman who allegedly shot and killed a 19-year-old, Jonah Samson, at the Apo area of Abuja.

The policeman was alleged to have shot and killed Jonah on Saturday.

Spokesman for the command, ASP Yusuf Mariam, while confirming the arrest, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma, has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Read also: Police begins probe into viral video of policeman smoking shisha in uniform

“The Police Officer identified to have shot the deceased has been arrested, detained and will be charged accordingly.

“While commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police wishes to guarantee members of the public that the Command will be lucid in its investigation and ensure the findings are made public,” the police spoken said in a statement on Sunday.

Join the conversation

Opinions