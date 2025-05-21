Policeman arrested over shooting, death of 14-yr-old WAEC candidate in Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a police officer who fatally shot 14-year-old Kehinde Alade, a secondary school student sitting for his WAEC examinations, during a traffic enforcement operation in Ibadan.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Command’s spokesperson, CSP Adewale Osifeso, described the shooting as accidental and deeply regrettable. He revealed that the officer who discharged the firearm is now in custody, along with members of his enforcement team.

According to Osifeso, the State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Adenola, has directed a thorough investigation into the incident, to be led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

“The investigation will be led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID),” he said, adding that the officer involved is cooperating fully with investigators.

He further assured the public that the investigation would be transparent and that its findings would be made public.

The tragic incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday during a joint traffic enforcement operation between the police and the Oyo State Traffic Management Authority (OYTMA). According to the police account, the officers were attempting to stop a black Honda Accord, with registration number FST 639 JJ, driven by the student’s father, Odunayo Alade, who was allegedly driving against traffic.

Read also: Monarch faults bill on traditional rulers before Oyo Assembly, calls for withdrawal, consultations

“Rather than complying with lawful directives, the driver allegedly accelerated toward the enforcement team in an attempt to evade arrest, ramming into two OYTMA vehicles and a police Buffalo Patrol Truck,” Osifeso said.

“In an effort to prevent further damage and harm to officers and other road users, barricades were set up to demobilise the fleeing vehicle. However, the driver reportedly broke through these barricades, continuing to drive recklessly and endangering lives.”

CSP Osifeso explained that due to the nature of the driver’s actions, the police officers feared there might be more to the situation than traffic violations.

“Given the nature of the driver’s conduct, officers suspected possible criminal activity or a case of abduction,” he said.

“A police chase ensued, and in an attempt to immobilise the vehicle, a police corporal discharged a firearm aimed at the tyres. Tragically, the bullet missed and struck Kehinde Alade ‘m’, who was seated in the rear seat behind the driver.”

The young boy was rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH) but was confirmed dead on arrival.

Osifeso said the deceased’s body has been deposited at the Adeoyo State Hospital mortuary for autopsy and preservation. He also conveyed the police command’s condolences to the bereaved family.

“The police command extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased,” he said. “The command remains resolute in its commitment to upholding justice and ensuring accountability.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now