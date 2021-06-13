Policeman feared dead as gunmen attack another police station in A'Ibom | Ripples Nigeria

News
Policeman feared dead as gunmen attack another police station in A’Ibom
A police officer has been feared killed while scores were injured as unknown gunmen reportedly attacked another police station in Akwa Ibom State.
According the eyewitnesses, the attackers invaded the police post in Ini Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Sunday, but were repelled by a counter attack by the policemen on duty who engaged them in a gun battle.
At the end of the exchange, one policeman was reported killed as well as one of the assailants who was identified as Imo John Udo, said to be an indigene of Ikot Edem Udo, Okon Clan in Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state.
It was gathered that the attackers invaded the area with motorcycles and immediately opened fire on the police station.
READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct farmer in Ekiti
A resident of the area who spoke on the condition of anonymity, was quoted as saying:
“The operation lasted for a few minutes as men of the Police Quick Intervention Unit (QIU) with their counterparts from Ikot Ekpene Area Command, engaged the attackers in a gun duel.”
Efforts to get a confirmation of the incident from the state police spokesman SP Odiko Macdon, proved abortive as he did not respond to his calls and text messages
By Isaac Dachen
