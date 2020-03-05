Policeman shoots man dead during argument over toll in Lagos

There was a pandemonium at Mile Two area of Lagos on Thursday after a Mobile policeman attached to the Task Force put in place by the Federal Government to manage the traffic situation in that axis allegedly shot dead one of the tanker drivers over an argument on toll fee.

However, there were different accounts of how the tanker driver was killed by the trigger-happy cop.

An eyewitness said the deceased was a motor park tout working for the Task Force team in the area.

His mission, according to him, was to collect money from truck drivers who preferred to shunt the queue in order to get their trucks loaded on time.

Before the incident, the Mobile policeman demanded the money the deceased had collected from some other drivers but he denied collecting anything from them.

In the ensuing argument, the cop fired a gunshot at the motor park tout and he died on the spot.

Another version of the account had it that two truck drivers had a disagreement at Alaba bus-stop along the expressway.

Another eyewitness who simply gave his name as Babajide ode said one of the two drivers is a Hausa man and the other Yoruba.

“They fought over parking space. Before you knew it, the disagreement turned into an ethnic argument as their colleagues took sides depending on their ethnic divide.

“A mobile policeman who got there tried to separate them. In the process, his rifle fell down and bullets were released. One of the bullets hit one of the drivers. At that point, we all took to our heels and abandoned the driver to his fate.”

