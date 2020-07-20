Policeman who allegedly killed two persons in Abia arrested

The Abia State Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of one Sgt. Chinatu Onyema, who allegedly killed two persons in the Aba area of the state two weeks ago.

The command’s spokesman, Geoffrey Ogbonna, told journalists in Umuahia that the policeman, who was declared wanted by the command last week, was arrested in Akunakpu village within the Isiala Ngwa police division last Saturday.

Onyema, who was formerly attached to the Department of Operations at the state police headquarters, Umuahia, was on special duty at Crunchies Fried Chicken Limited in Aba where he allegedly committed the crime.

The incident occurred after the policeman responded to a distress call by one Njoku Uzoma, a driver with Crunchies Fried Chicken Limited, at Constitution Crescent Road.

The spokesman said the trigger-happy cop would be prosecuted in court after the orderly room trial.

