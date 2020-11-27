‘Policemen beat me till I peed on my body,’ #EndSARS protester tells Lagos panel

An #EndSARS protester, Felicia Okpara, on Friday told the Lagos State panel of inquiry how she was allegedly assaulted by policemen for recording the violence that took place during one of the protests in the Surulere area of the state.

On how she joined the protest, the woman said she went for an interview in the area when she heard gunshots and saw people scampering for safety.

Okpara said: “After I ran towards a police station, I made up my mind to record the incident but was accosted by a police officer who asked why I was recording the protest and ordered me to stop.

“After I refused to stop, the policeman pulled out a gun while another joined in and forcefully dragged me and another lady to the police station nearby. At the police station, we were badly beaten by the policemen.

“While the beating was going on, I lost control of my body and my phone fell on the ground and one of them used his leg to smash it because he believed I was recording with it and I was going to post the recording on the internet.

“While we were still at that gate, some were coming out, they joined the beating. They dragged me inside, that was where I lost control of my body and peed on myself. I managed to get a hold of the phone because I knew that was the only thing I had.”

