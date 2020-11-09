Policemen in Delta State got N200 as COVID-19 allowance —Officers

Some police operatives in Delta State have revealed that they got a paltry N200 as Covid-19 allowance during the pandemic.

The police officers who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Vanguard Newspaper that the embarrassing allowance was paid to all police personnel in the state who embarked on various policing services during the COVID-19 lockdown.

One of the officers disclosed that they were asked by the state headquarters to submit details of their salary accounts for the payments to be made directly to their accounts but they were later called individually by the Divisional Administrative Officers and given N200 as their COVID-19 allowance.

READ ALSO: Policeman dies from COVID-19 in FMC Abeokuta

The amount, according to investigations, was paid across board irrespective of ranks, with Divisional Police Officers, DPOs, also receiving the same paltry sum.

A senior police officer from the Delta State Police Command who confirmed the payment, said:

“The money was paid to the state command as part of allowance to police officers who played active roles during the lockdown. From the command, the money was shared down to the various divisions in the state and every officer who was involved during the Covid-19 lockdown got N200.”

