Policemen kill six suspected armed robbers in Akwa Ibom | Ripples Nigeria

The Akwa Ibom State police command on Friday confirmed the killing of six suspected armed robbers terrorizing people of the state and Cross River.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, disclosed this while displaying the remains of the suspects in a police Hilux van at Ikot Akpan-Abia in Uyo.

He said the police, acting on credible intelligence, killed the six suspected robbers who were operating along the Itu/Calabar highway.

READ ALSO: Police kill UBEC chairman’s kidnapper in shoot-out

He said: “Today (Friday), at about 5:30 a.m., acting on a credible intelligence that a six-man armed robbery gang whose speciality was car snatching in Akwa Ibom and Cross River was operating along the Itu-Calabar highway.

“On receipt of the intelligence, SARS operatives proceeded to the scene, on sighting the police Hilux van, the hoodlums opened fire on the operatives. A gun battle ensued and the six armed robbers sustained gunshot wounds.

“They were taken to the police hospital in Uyo for treatment but they were confirmed dead by the doctor.”

Join the conversation

Opinions