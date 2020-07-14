Policemen recover two anti-aircraft guns, rifles in Borno

Policemen in Borno State on Monday recovered two anti-aircraft machine guns and eight AK 47 rifles in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, stated this while briefing journalists on Tuesday in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Aliyu said the command also recovered at the scene two magazines with 51 rounds, 270 rounds of machine gun ammunition and four spare barrels.

According to him, the guns were recovered by the command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) stationed at Auto village from an accident vehicle along the Maiduguri-Damaturu Road.

READ ALSO: Police recover cache of arms, ammunition after raiding kidnappers den

He said members of the squad had noticed a cut off in vehicular movement on the road and became curious.

The police commissioner said: “The squad suspected something was wrong and their suspicion was further heightened after a report of an ambush on a military team by insurgents.

“Our men move in on rescue and came across an overturned vehicle on fire and a corpse in civilian dress believed to be a member of Boko Haram.”

He said the weapons are in the command’s custody.

Join the conversation

Opinions