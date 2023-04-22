Policemen undergo orderly room trial for assaulting IMSU students

The Imo State Police Command, on Friday night, said the policemen who assaulted two young men believed to be students of the Imo State University {IMSU} are currently facing an orderly room trial.

This was disclosed by the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye to journalists in Owerri, the state capital on Friday night.

It will be recalled that a video had gone viral on social media in which about six policemen were seen assaulting two young men.

According to ASP Okoye, the cops have been identified and are now facing disciplinary actions.

“Upon diligent observation of this viral obscene video, the officers were identified to be a detachment of one of the Command’s Tactical teams comprising of six (6) Police Officers led by Inspector Sunday Amadi, who unfortunately was seen in the video assaulting the suspects with a cutlass which is not one of Police accoutrements while trying to apprehend them on 20/04/2023 at about 1400hrs.

“They have defaulted for Discreditable/Unprofessional Conduct, Improper Dressing, Incivility to and Assaulting the duo suspects namely; Ikechukwu Ajiegbu ‘m’ and Ugochukwu Ajiegbu ‘m’ who were allegedly seen in an identified hard drug black-spot situated at Uretta, Owerri, unlawfully in possession of weeds suspected to be Cannabis Sativa and ‘Crystal Meth’ hard drug. I.e. methamphetamine aka ‘Mpuru Mmiri’.

“While the investigation continues, The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde PSC(+) , who is a disciplinarian and defender of fundamental human right has ordered that prompt Orderly Room Trial should commence against the erring officers and that necessary disciplinary actions be taken if found guilty.

“Members of the public are advised to remain calm as further development on the orderly room trial and disciplinary actions will be communicated back to them”, Okoye stated.

