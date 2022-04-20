Polish government releases 13 Nigerian detainees

The Polish government has released 13 out of the 19 Nigerians detained in various prison camps in the country.

The release of the detainees followed the intervention of Nigeria’s Ambassador to Poland, Major Gen. Christian Ugwu (retd).

Ugwu said the Nigerians fled to Poland from Ukraine following the February 24 invasion of the country by Russia, but were detained by the Polish government while six of them applied for asylum.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit at the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the envoy said the remaining six detainees would soon regain their freedom as bilateral talks are ongoing.

He said: “The remaining six all applied for international protection (asylum) in Poland and for now, they cannot be released until the government of Poland takes a decision on their application or they decide to withdraw the application.”

He stressed that the mission would continue to protect the interest of Nigerians living in the Eastern European nation.

