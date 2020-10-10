Latest Sports

Polish teenager, Iga Swiatek emerges French Open champion

October 10, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek has emerged champion of the women’s singles event of the French Open tournament on Saturday.

The 19-year-old completed a stunning rise in tennis by becoming the lowest-ranked woman to win the French Grand Slam.

Swiatek, a world number 54 and a former junior Wimbledon champion beat fourth seed Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1 to win the trophy.

“I don’t know what is going on, I’m so happy,” a smiling Swiatek, who didn’t lose a set throughout the tournament, said.

Swiatek is the first player from Poland to win a Grand Slam singles title.

She is the youngest French Open women’s champion since Monica Seles lifted the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen in 1992.

“It is crazy. Two years ago I won a junior Grand Slam and now I’m here.

“It feels like such a short time. I’m so overwhelmed,” she added.

The men’s singles final will hold on Sunday, between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

