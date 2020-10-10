Polish teenager, Iga Swiatek emerges French Open champion

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek has emerged champion of the women’s singles event of the French Open tournament on Saturday.

The 19-year-old completed a stunning rise in tennis by becoming the lowest-ranked woman to win the French Grand Slam.

Swiatek, a world number 54 and a former junior Wimbledon champion beat fourth seed Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1 to win the trophy.

“I don’t know what is going on, I’m so happy,” a smiling Swiatek, who didn’t lose a set throughout the tournament, said.

Swiatek is the first player from Poland to win a Grand Slam singles title.

She is the youngest French Open women’s champion since Monica Seles lifted the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen in 1992.

“It is crazy. Two years ago I won a junior Grand Slam and now I’m here.

“It feels like such a short time. I’m so overwhelmed,” she added.

The men’s singles final will hold on Sunday, between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

