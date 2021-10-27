Political actors creating problems in Plateau —Gov Lalong

The Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has accused politicians of fuelling the crisis in his state.

The governor who spoke at the Nigerian Economic Summit (NES) in Abuja on Tuesday said Plateau has long been known as a state of peace and tourism before some political actors started creating problems in the state.

According to Lalong, the governors of the 19 northern states are in full support of the creation of state police to tackle the numerous security challenges facing their domain.

“Plateau is codenamed the home of peace and tourism. Then all of a sudden, what happened? I will say also that part of it is the role of political actors,” he said.

“You see people bringing issues like ethnicity, religion-dominated issues, and so we were now beginning to see ourselves as enemies.

“If I am a Christian, I don’t want a Muslim to come near me or I belong to this tribe, I don’t want that tribe to come in.”

The governor also faulted successive administrations in the state for capitalising on the situation, rather than finding means to bridge the gap.

Meanwhile, he decried that as part of the measures put in place to tackle religious and ethnic violence, some state governors use resources at their disposal to acquire some technological equipment, but end up not using them.

