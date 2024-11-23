‘Political hushpuppi, hustler’ – Wike blasts ex-CUPP spokesman, Ugochinyere over comment on PDP crisis

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has described the member of the House of Representatives from Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere as a “political hushpuppi produced by part of the aberrations in the party.”

The minister was reacting to remarks credited to the former spokesman of the Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP) in Imo State on the current crisis in the PDP.

Ugochinyere had in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, on Friday alleged that Wike and his supporters in G5 are determined to destroy the PDP.

He also berated the former Rivers State Governor and members of the G5 for playing childish politics.

“I don’t understand why you have a national chairman and secretary of a party who seems to be in bed with the ruling party and people are comfortable with that.

“They are filing cases to keep themselves in office, Wike and his G-5 people are working for APC while they are still struggling for control of PDP with us,” the lawmaker stated.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the minister urged Ugochinyere to face the reason for which he was elected into the House of Representatives so that his constituents would stop passing votes of no confidence on him.

The statement read: “This is one of the things you get when people who joined the PDP today are awarded the ticket of the party tomorrow morning. If not for the aberration in the PDP that produced a character like Ugochinyere, someone who only joined the party in 2022 wouldn’t be the one to lecture us about who is loyal to the party and who’s not.

“If PDP had functioned properly, would a ‘political hushpuppi’ like Ugochinyere have gotten the party’s ticket while still in another party? Even today, as a PDP Rep member, Ugochinyere is still holding on to his Action Peoples Party (APP) in Rivers State.

“Therefore, we on this side are not bothered because we understand why Ugochinyere must now mount the podium and accuse Wike of playing childish and kindergarten politics. He must satisfy those feeding him from the resources of Rivers State.

“In saner climes, such character would have been arrested, tried and jailed for impersonation.

“When he got to the House of Representatives and there was no title under which his political hushpuppism would continue, he awarded to himself a non-existing title of ‘Spokesperson of Opposition Lawmakers Coalition in the 10th National Assembly,’ claiming to have been so appointed by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

“But the question is, is CUPP a political party with members in the House of Representatives? Where and when was CUPP registered? Apart from the positions of Minority Leader, Deputy Minority Leader, Minority Whip and Deputy Minority Whip, is there anything like a spokesperson for opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly?

“Being the political hustler that he has always been, Ugochinyere knew that he would be contravening the rules of the National Assembly by allocating to himself, a non-existent position, but he just must have a title to keep his hustle going, and indeed, it has been booming.

“In saner climes, such character would have been arrested, tried, and jailed for impersonation.”

The name Hushpuppi was made famous by a convicted fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, who is serving a prison term for high-wired frauds in the United States.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now