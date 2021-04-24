Political opposition behind attack on governor’s house —Imo govt | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Political opposition behind attack on governor’s house —Imo govt
The earlier arson wrought on the house of the Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma, was politically sponsored, according to the state government.
Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported on Saturday that Uzodinma‘s country residence in Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area was set ablaze by suspected hoodlums with some vehicles and a part of the house destroyed in the inferno.
In a statement issued in the wake of the arson, the Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, stated that “preliminary investigation suggests that the foiled attack may have been politically sponsored.”
Emelumba also noted that an inquest has commenced in order to unravel the cause of the attack.
“The government has directed the relevant security agencies to expedite investigation on the incident and promptly apprehend the sponsors and their agents and bring them to justice,” he said.
READ ALSO: Gunmen set Gov Uzodinma’s house on fire (Video)
According to the commissioner, the security men — some of who lost their lives — attached to the governor’s house repelled the attackers which he said wrecked havoc on the building and cars parked in the compound.
However, the Commissioner did not disclose the number of casualties.
“Gallant security operatives this morning repelled an attack on the Omuma country home of the governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodimma,” he said.
“At about 9am today, Saturday, April 24th, a group of hoodlums numbering about 15 driving in a motorcade of three vehicles accompanied by a tipper loaded with used tyres, stormed the country home of the governor in Omuma, Oru East LGA and attempted to burn down the house.
“However, vigilant security operatives attached to the Governor’s house successfully repelled the attack,” he disclosed.
This is another installment in the series of attacks on high-profile personalities and properties in the South-East which started with a series of attacks on police formations across the region.
In a bid to redress this scourge, the governors instituted the regional security group, EBUBE AGU.
