Political parties request extension of timelines for primaries

Published

55 mins ago

on

No fewer than eighteen political parties in the country have unanimously requested two-month extension of timelines for primaries by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Yusuf Yabagi, Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), made the appeal on Tuesday during a meeting of the electoral body and leaders of various political parties in Abuja.

Yabagi, the National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), who spoke on behalf of other political parties, stressed that the extension was necessary to give parties enough time to prepare ahead of the 2023 general elections.

2023: INEC orders parties to conclude primaries June 3

He urged the Commission to shift the June 3 deadline to July 9, adding that their request would not in any way affect the dates scheduled for the 2023 general elections.

The ADP Chairman also hinted that the request was not aimed at the violation of the provisions of the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

In his opening remarks, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, had earlier directed all political parties to conduct free, fair and credible primaries to minimize litigations.

