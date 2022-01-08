Political solution to Kanu’s case still achievable – Ekweremadu

The Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said on Saturday the South-East Caucus in the National Assembly would continue to pursue a political solution to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu’s case.

The President had during the week ended the South-East leaders’ hope of a quick release of the activist who is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony and other charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In a chat with Channels Television, Buhari said the IPOB leader must defend himself in court for insulting the government when he was outside the country.

The President, however, refused to shut the door on the political solution to the matter.

Ekweremadu, who featured in a programme on Dream FM, Enugu, insisted that political solution in Kanu’s travails matter was still feasible.

“Political solution in the Nnamdi Kanu’s matter is still very feasible. I also watched the Channels Television interview and I don’t think Mr. President ruled out a political solution.

“In fact, I would have been surprised if he said he would just release Nnamdi Kanu because there is the independence of every arm of government, including the judiciary. There are procedures.

“I recall that it was exactly Mr. President’s response when I led a delegation of the South-East Caucus of the Senate to see him on the Nnamdi Kanu issue in November 2016. But ultimately we kept reaching out and dialoguing until we had a political solution, which resulted in the judiciary granting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu bail because ultimately, everything will come to the judiciary because every arm of government is independent.

“So, we will keep working on a political solution, nevertheless. We will keep engaging the government, just as we will continue to appeal to our youth and people to ensure the stability and prosperity of our region.”

