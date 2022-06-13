Business
Political spendings, others push currency in circulation to all-time high of N3.3trn
Currency in circulation has hit an all-time high of N3.31 trillion, thanks to heavy spendings ahead of political parties’ primary elections
This is according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ‘Money and Credit Statistics’ obtained from its website on Monday.
A breakdown shows CIC grew from N3.24 trillion in March 2022 to N3.31 trillion in April 2022.
Read also:Bankers in search of dollars go after parties’ delegates, as Naira crashes to new low
Currency in circulation has been on the increase in 2022, and when the current data is compared to N3.29 trillion at the start of the year over 0.62 per cent or N20.5 billion has been added to the economy.
Analysis on a Year-on-Year (YoY) shows an 18.13 per cent increase from N2.79 trillion it was April 2021.
Also, currency outside the banking sector moved to N2.78 trillion in April 2022, an increase of about 0.03 per cent or N771 million from N2.779 trillion CBN reported in January 2022.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...