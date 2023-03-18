Political thug shot dead by soldier at polling unit In Cross River

A suspected political thug has been reportedly shot dead by a soldier at a polling unit in Ogoja local government area in northern Cross River State.

The thug identified only as Joe, was said to have been killed while attempting to snatch a ballot box at the unit on Saturday afternoon.

The Cross River State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the incident, said the Command got the information but however, said the details had not been ascertained.

An election observer said the victim was shot by the soldier after he led a gang to the polling unit to disrupt the election and snatch the ballot box.

“The APC thug who is well known in the area as Joe, was shot dead by a soldier after he led his gang to the polling unit where they tried to disrupt the voting and snatch the ballot box. There was a rowdy scene and in the process, a soldier shot him and he died on the spot,” he said.

