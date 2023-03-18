News
Political thug shot dead by soldier at polling unit In Cross River
A suspected political thug has been reportedly shot dead by a soldier at a polling unit in Ogoja local government area in northern Cross River State.
The thug identified only as Joe, was said to have been killed while attempting to snatch a ballot box at the unit on Saturday afternoon.
The Cross River State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the incident, said the Command got the information but however, said the details had not been ascertained.
READ ALSO:Massive vote buying reported in Cross River
An election observer said the victim was shot by the soldier after he led a gang to the polling unit to disrupt the election and snatch the ballot box.
“The APC thug who is well known in the area as Joe, was shot dead by a soldier after he led his gang to the polling unit where they tried to disrupt the voting and snatch the ballot box. There was a rowdy scene and in the process, a soldier shot him and he died on the spot,” he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...