Politician, Gbangbola, alleges Don Jazzy is devil's agent for producing 'immoral' songs, videos | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Politician, Gbangbola, alleges Don Jazzy is devil’s agent for producing ‘immoral’ songs, videos
Nigerian politician, Seyi Gbangola, has alleged that several Nigerian celebrities are affiliated with the Kingdom of darkness.
He specifically mentioned that Mavins record founder and head honcho, Don Jazzy has a contract with the devil.
In a post shared on his IG page, Gbangola made particular reference to singer, Rema’s song, Booty Bounce, which he found too obscene for a 20-year-old singer.
He tackled Don Jazzy for producing the song for the youngster, and described Don Jazzy as a ”demon”, and an agent of the devil.
Read his post below;
”I know a lot of you don’t like to see posts like this. I’m not worried about you. But maybe there’s someone out there that needs to see this. For the rest of you, you can ignore. I no dey follow you argue!
I’m only concerned for the decaying morals most of you seem to be shinning teeth about.
Because i kukuma no dey fear you. I mean I’m not even saying the world can be perfect in terms of morals. I’m saying today there is a huge dive in the trajectory of moral standards. And everyone acts like it’s okay. Like wtf mehn!
My problem is many of you will not accept these behaviors from your own kids or relatives, but if it is someone else’s, it’s fine? That’s hypocrisy with a sprinkle of witchcraft.
Astargfirullah!”
