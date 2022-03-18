Politicians sponsor criminals masking as IPOB, ESN operatives —Spokesman

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised an alarm about some politicians in alliance with criminal elements who mask as operatives of the Indigenous People of Biafra in order to implicate the group.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, who noted that these selfish antics by the politicians were meant to unleash mayhem on the South-East people.

Powerful, in the statement titled, “Purported recruitment by ESN is fake, sponsored by criminals” warned Igbo youths not to be part of the recruitment otherwise face the consequences of the outcome of such fake recruitment.

“We the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to alert the world, particularly Biafrans, that some unscrupulous elements in our land are recruiting cultists and criminals as fake ESN members to further terrorize our people in Biafraland.

“Some wicked politicians and greedy individuals in Biafraland, are behind the evil agenda to create confusion and unleash mayhem on innocent people in our land. The political class is colluding with these people to sponsor the recruitment of criminals as fake ESN in their desperation to implicate IPOB and ESN.

“We are warning the youths that IPOB, is not recruiting new intakes for ESN and they should be careful and mindful of those behind the recruitment, saying that IPOB is not part of it and therefore, the people behind it are not genuine members of IPOB or ESN security outfit.

“We want to warn those involved in the fake recruitment process that they are on their own, and should be ready to bear the consequences. The leadership of IPOB has not asked anybody to recruit people for ESN.

“The general public should know that ESN is not recruiting, and should run away from being tricked by fraudsters. Anybody involved in any form of recruitment for ESN is an impostor and working for the enemies,” the statement read.

In February 2022, the group accused the ex-governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, of sponsoring gunmen to wreak havoc in the state and vowed to expose him soon.

“He started sponsoring unknown gunmen and cannibalism in the entire region but we will soon expose him,” the separatist group noted.

