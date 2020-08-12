Politicians to blame for insecurity in Nigeria –Gov Matawalle

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has declared that it is evident some politicians exploit the spate of insecurity in the country for their selfish political gains.

Governor Matawalle who made the comments on Tuesday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) at the Special Army Super Camp Faskari, Katsina said that politicians are to be blamed for insecurity in Nigeria.

Matawalle who was in the state alongside Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal also insisted that security is not only the responsibility of the President, Governors, Service Chiefs and security apparatuses alone.

He said; “We, the politicians, are to be blamed for the intractable security challenges bedeviling our communities. It is evident that some politicians exploit insecurity for political gains.

“These unscrupulous politicians will hardly commend the military for their successes at the battlefronts. However, they will be eager to rush to the media to report attacks by bandits or other miscreants,” the governor added.

This came a few days after Matawalle promised a gift of two cows in exchange for every one AK47 rifle surrendered by any repentant armed bandit domiciled in the state.

