Politics aside, we have no leadership in Nigeria –Ex-Jigawa gov, Lamido

The former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has stressed the need for effective leadership in the country to solve its challenges, saying Nigeria has no leadership.

He maintained that the problem of good leadership was the main challenge facing the country at the moment, evident in the security challenges witnessed across the country.

Lamido who spoke while appearing on Sunday Politics, a Channels Television programme, on Sunday, said the government must be accountable to the people.

“Government must be held accountable and I don’t want to sound too political but it is a fact of life. When you want to attain political power the process must be credible,” he said.

“Let us put politics aside. What do we do as leaders? We have no leadership in Nigeria, that is the problem and the world is looking at us.

READ ALSO: Nigeria bleeding but will rise again – Sule Lamido

“Above everything else, it is about leadership. Leadership is very important. On the issue of Zamfara, why is the state becoming the hub of terrorism in Nigeria? Why?”

Furthermore, the ex-governor slammed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for not having concrete plans to steer the wheels of the country before getting into power in 2015.

“They knew they were telling lies. But for them, it was about getting the power. If they get the power, then they begin to ask, ‘what do we do?’ So, the process and the platform must be very honest; it must be very credible. It is this character of telling lies to the young generation.

“When you raise their hopes in trying to get government help, and you are in government, by the time you fail to fulfil their needs, of course, there will be problems,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions