Politics can be clean game, Jonathan casts vote, appeals to politicians

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has appealed to politicians to ensure a very peaceful process as evidenced in the signed pledge of the Peace Committee.

He stated this after he cast his vote at his Ward 13 Unit 39 at his Otuoke hometown in Bayelsa State.

He further revealed that “politics is a clean business” while saying “no politician’s ambition is worth the blood of Nigerians.”

“I want to thank the INEC, security and the government; I was a bit worried when I got here by 8am but at least, it has commenced in this unit but materials are yet to get to some PUs.

“We need to eliminate unorthodox means like violence which makes you an armed robber and conmen. Politicians must conduct themselves well in order for the supporters to understand that politics is a clean business.

“My plea is for the politicians is to ensure a credible polls since the world is looking at us wanting hs to succeed.

“The BVAS is an improvement on the card reader and as technology goes, it is a significant improvement and the methodology. The INEC should improve on the materials and schedule.

“All the members of the Peace Committee pledged to ensure a peaceful process and no politician’s ambition is worth the blood of Nigerians,” Jonathan said.

