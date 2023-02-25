Politics
Politics can be clean game, Jonathan casts vote, appeals to politicians
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has appealed to politicians to ensure a very peaceful process as evidenced in the signed pledge of the Peace Committee.
He stated this after he cast his vote at his Ward 13 Unit 39 at his Otuoke hometown in Bayelsa State.
He further revealed that “politics is a clean business” while saying “no politician’s ambition is worth the blood of Nigerians.”
“I want to thank the INEC, security and the government; I was a bit worried when I got here by 8am but at least, it has commenced in this unit but materials are yet to get to some PUs.
READ ALSO:Jonathan demands credible elections, warns on violence
“We need to eliminate unorthodox means like violence which makes you an armed robber and conmen. Politicians must conduct themselves well in order for the supporters to understand that politics is a clean business.
“My plea is for the politicians is to ensure a credible polls since the world is looking at us wanting hs to succeed.
“The BVAS is an improvement on the card reader and as technology goes, it is a significant improvement and the methodology. The INEC should improve on the materials and schedule.
“All the members of the Peace Committee pledged to ensure a peaceful process and no politician’s ambition is worth the blood of Nigerians,” Jonathan said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...