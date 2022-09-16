‘Politics of ‘my turn’ behind Nigeria’s under-development – Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday challenged Nigerians to elect competent and committed leaders in the 2023 general elections.

Obi, who made the call in an interview with CNN, stressed that the politics of “my turn” to rule has done more harm than good to Nigeria’s development.

Although the former Anambra governor did not mention any individual in particular, he was referring to the statement credited to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who claimed during a meeting held with the party’s supporters in Ogun State in June that it was his turn to rule the country.

This is the second time in the last few days the LP’s candidate cast aspersions on the integrity of the former Lagos State governor.

Obi, who addressed his supporters at the party’s retreat on Monday in Abuja, said Tinubu was medically unfit to rule Nigeria.

He also warned Nigerians against voting for a candidate who sees the presidency as a form of entitlement.

In Friday’s interview, the former Anambra governor stressed that politicians who promote ethnicity and religion have contributed in setting the country backwards.

He noted that Nigeria was immersed in a big mess, and on the brink of collapse.

He said: “That is what it was yesterday. And that is our problem because we have been able to elect people based on ethnicity, religion, ‘my turn’, connection, or one form of bias or the other, which brought us to where we are — or structure, which I always say is the structure of criminality.

“That is what we want to dismantle now and ensure that the next election is based on character, capacity, competence, and commitment to do the right thing.

“Nigeria is not just in a physical mess; it is at the last stage to collapse. The people in the north don’t have a secure place; they don’t have good roads; they don’t buy bread cheaper than people in the south. So [it is with] people in the south.

“All you hear about ethnicity, religion, connection, ‘my turn’ is an elite conspiracy to keep Nigeria underdeveloped. But now, we have reached the edge. We can no longer continue this way.”

