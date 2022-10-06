Poll reveals majority of Nigerians proud of country despite security, economic challenges

A new poll has revealed that many Nigerians still expressed pride in the country despite its numerous challenges.

The opinion poll conducted by NOIPolls and released on Thursday revealed that 77 percent of Nigerians surveyed are proud to be associated with the country because they believe it is their fatherland.

According to the report, 63 percent declared their love for the country because they have nowhere else to call home.

At least 1,600 people were sampled by the organisers in March to gauge how Nigerians feel across the country.

It, however, showed that growing numbers of citizens are feeling unsafe in their neighbourhoods and homes.

The report indicated that 55 percent of the respondents declared their support for the restructuring of the country mainly because they believed each region would effectively utilize its resources and develop at its own pace.

According to the report, 37 percent of the respondents believed the greatest challenge the country is currently facing is insecurity while 22 percent picked bad governance.

READ ALSO: Mismanagement of borrowed funds causing economic challenges —Peter Obi

16 percent of the respondents identified the bad economy as Nigeria’s greatest challenge, 8 percent mentioned corruption, 4 percent went for poverty and 3 percent chose unemployment.

2 percent believed the poor educational system was responsible for the country’s underdevelopment while another 2 percent mentioned disunity/tribalism and other challenges.

“The finding showed that the call for restructuring resonates more with Nigerians residing in the North-West (63 percent) and South-West (63 percent) given that they accounted for the larger proportion of Nigerians who made this assertion.

“It is understandable to note that a larger proportion of adult Nigerians (37 percent) feel that the country is not secure given recent media news on the activities of bandits and kidnappers across the country,” the report added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now