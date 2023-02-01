Politics
POLLS: Peter Obi is playing a dangerous religious game in the North —Adamu
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adamu Garba has slammed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for allegedly dividing the electorates, especially in the Northern region, along religious lines, as the presidential elections beckon.
Adamu made this allegation on Tuesday, via a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle, while warning that the former Anambra State governor was playing a very dangerous game.
Peter Obi is playing dangerous religious game in the North. All his recent Northern tours are targeted at predominantly Christian areas. He needs to know that he cannot export his IPOB games to the North.
The North is a United Muslims $ Christian domain. He can’t divide us.
He claimed that Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president, had played this game for a very long period.
Garba further asserted that Obi cannot separate the North’s United Muslim and Christian jurisdiction.
READ ALSO:Nigerians will regret for 20yrs if they don’t vote for Tinubu’ —Adamu Garba
“If you want to be a president, go everywhere. But we noticed whatever games Obi is playing.
“He went to Kano, visited Sabon Gari, without homage to Emirs, went to Kaduna, neglected the Emir of Zazzau, went to Yola, didn’t visit Lamido or Mubi Emir. It has been the trend. Divisions!
“Peter Obi is pushing a very dangerous agenda that is capable of affecting the whole country. We can’t allow that to happen.
“Nigerians need to see the games in plain sight. This is a very bad precedent.
“He is working to divide the Muslims and Christians. It is not acceptable.”
Earlier in January, Daniel Bwala, spokesman for Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, had accused Obi of inflaming the polity ahead of the 2023 general elections.
Bwala made this allegation, during an interview on AriseTV, alleging that Obi focuses on the Christian bloc which might boomerang on his ambition to the benefit of the Peoples Democratic Party.
During the Yuletide, Obi was pictured visiting various Christian crusades in order to garner votes needed to achieve his ambition of being Nigeria’s President.
In his interview, Bwala revealed that these moves by Obi had inflamed Northern Christian supporters who will vote for the Peoples Democratic Party, in retaliation.
