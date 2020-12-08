Polygamy? I’ll never try it again, Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife declares

One of the once well-loved wives of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, Queen Badirat Olaitan has declared that she will never make the mistake of venturing into polygamy again.

Queen Ola who was once accused of involving in an illicit affair with popular Fuji musician, K1 D Ultimate, (a claim she denied), revealed this on social media platform, Instagram, on Monday as she shared an insight on some of the things she learnt following the end of her marriage to the Alaafin.

During a question and answer session she held on Instagram, Queen Ola (mother of three) was asked why she was still putting on her wedding rings but she replied saying what she had on wasn’t a wedding ring and also added that she was not legally married to the Alaafin of Oyo.

READ ALSO: Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife alleges threat to life, says attempt made to kidnap her

When asked about the tough lessons she learnt while she was still under the roof of the monarch and her thoughts about polygamy, Queen Ola replied; “Not again; I’ll never venture into polygamy.

On lessons learnt, Queen Ola said; “Trust nobody; your kids are your friends.”

This came weeks after Queen Ola reportedly deleted all traces of her union with the monarch on social media.

Queen Ola, who was a regular feature beside the Alaafin at social functions, refused to also send a birthday message to the revered King on his 82nd birthday further fueling wide-spread speculation that she may have finally said bye to her union to the monarch.

Join the conversation

Opinions